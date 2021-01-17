Icekream Ft. Mo Sella What It Be (Official Video) [KreamKingdom Submitted]

Kream Kingdom proudly presents:
icekream - What it Be [ft. Mo Sella] (Official Music Video)
icekream' first single to drop on his new record label based in Miami, FL.

Mo Sella & ice got together in 2019 through a mutual friend and since their first encounter at a music studio in Washington DC, they haven't stopped recording...Stay tuned for an eventful, flavorful year!

Song & Video Produced by icekream
Shot & Edited by @A1vision
Follow icekream:

http://instagram.com/MrKream
http://twitter.com/MrKream
http://soundcloud.com/icekream

http://instagram.com/RealMoMusic
http://twitter.com/RealMoMusic

