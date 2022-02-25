Crazy Times: Over 2000+ Anti-War Protesters In Russia Are Arrested & Could Face Severe Punishment!
Thousands of people protested President Vladimir Putin’s attacks on Ukraine in cities across Russia even after authorities warned anti-war protestors from gathering. A striking show of anger in a nation where spontaneous mass demonstrations are illegal and protesters can face fines, jail time & even severe punishment.
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS