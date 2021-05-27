Graphics Crazy: Horizon Forbidden West (PS5 Gameplay Reveal)

Sony showed off 14 minutes of Horizon Forbidden West gameplay on a PS5 in a new State of Play presentation. In the footage, protagonist Aloy fought against some giant animal-like machines and some human enemies on a beautiful post-apocalyptic beach settlement. Guerrilla Games said that itâs âaimingâ to release Forbidden West in 2021. Posted By Persist

