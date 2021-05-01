Damn: Russian Motorcyclist Loses Control Then Gets Caught On Fire!
A biker in Russia had a lucky escape after his motorcycle burst into flames on a local highway. The motorcyclist loses control of crashes and then he himself gets caught on fire. Luckily for the rider, other motorists quickly stopped and helped him extinguish the flames. Paramedics treated him at the scene and the biker later hospitalized with minor injuries and burns. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS