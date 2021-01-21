Sheesh: Man Steals $200K From Armored Truck In The Bronx!

A thief snatched $200,000 from a Brink’s worker who was unloading the cash from his armored truck in the Bronx. The private security company worker was removing the sack of money from his truck at East 167th Street and Gerard Avenue in Concourse around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and heading to the nearby Spring Bank, when the crook pushed him and grabbed the bag. Posted By Persist

