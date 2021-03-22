FM Supreme - This Is A Movement (Official Video) [Unsigned Artist]
Description: Jessica Disu aka FM Supreme, is a Chicago born and raised community activist, organizer, MC, poet, artist and social entrepreneur. She is founder and executive director of HERStory: My Sisters' Keeper, a writing, literacy and storytelling program for young women and girls between the ages of 16 - 24 (http://herstorychicago.org)
FM Supreme is a prominent nationally respected Hip Hop Artist, Poet, Voice and community organizer. "This Is A Movement" is FM Supreme breaking her silence in hopes to inspire the Black community dealing with grief from loss.
FM Supreme lyrically raps with passion and is speaking truth to power while promoting her nonprofit organization: HERStory; My Sisters' Keeper, Black and Brown women and girls, justice, peace, spirituality, community engagement, music, Chicago Footwork Dancing, Hip Hop B Girl, Pure lyricism and pure joy.
