Stephen A. Smith Calls Out LeBron James For Striking Isaiah Stewart! "He's Gotta Be Suspended"
Stephen A Calls Out LeBron for striking Pistons' Isaiah Stewart. The Los Angeles Lakers star elbowed Stewart directly in the face during a free throw in the third quarter, sending Detroit's big man to the floor. James seemed to attempt an apology, though Stewart was incensed as both Los Angeles and Detroit's starting five began to congregate near mid-court. Posted By Persist
