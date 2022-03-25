All Bad: Soldiers Injured After Artillery Explosion During Training In Colombia!
The events occurred in the Instruction Battalion of Patia. The Army’s Third Division pointed out that in the place shooting training exercises and tests of the artillery system were carried out. The preliminary version indicates that there was a failure when firing a howitzer. Among the wounded soldiers there is one affected by a shrapnel in one ankle and another by stunning. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS