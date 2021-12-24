NY IG Model Fatally Shot On Her Birthday.. Allegedly By Her Ex-Boyfriend After Seeing Her With A New Man At A Restaurant!

IG model @iambrookee_ "A 27-year-old off-duty school safety agent was killed and two others wounded in a shooting outside a bar in Queens where all three were celebrating their birthdays.

It happened outside the Solletto Lounge on Steinway Street in Astoria around 4 a.m.The woman who died was identified as Mye Johnson, who reportedly shared a Wednesday birthday with another woman who was shot. They both turned 27.

The third victim, a man who may be Johnson's boyfriend, turned 27 on Thursday.

Johnson was shot in the torso and leg, while the other woman was struck in the knee and the man in the buttocks and arm.

All three were rushed to the hospital, where Johnson succumbed to her injuries.

Johnson has been a school safety agent since June of 2017 and was assigned to JHS 117 in Brooklyn, though she has been out on medical leave since July of 2020.

She was the mother of a 7-year-old boy.

Police say the current investigative theory is that the suspect, who was denied entry into the club because he was armed, is Johnson's ex-boyfriend and waited for her to emerge.

The suspect is believed to have fled in a white BMW sedan across the RFK Bridge into the Bronx.

