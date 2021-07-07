He On Demon Mode: Body Modification Fanatic Adds Silver Tusks To His Already Extreme Look!
https://worldstar.com/video.php?v=wshhq1Pmooyicr828618. Michel Faro do Prado, 44, from Praia Grande coast near São Paulo, is known as the 'human satan' thanks to his extensive body modifications and devilish appearance. The tattoo artist has been practising his trade for 25 years but has gone one step further to undergo several procedures and completely transform his aesthetic. Michel decided to have get a set of silver tusks implanted into his mouth, which he says cost only 5,000 Brazilian reais, or roughly £790. Posted By Persist
