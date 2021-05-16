Teacher Berates Vaccinated Student For Not Wearing A Mask! "I Don't Want To Get Sick & Die"
A teacher in the Poynette School District has been placed on administrative leave following an incident at the high school. The administrator of the school says masks are required in school buildings and on district-sponsored transportation but declined to say what the consequences are for students who don’t wear masks. Including those who are vaccinated. Posted By Persist
