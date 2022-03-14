Dave East, Jay Electronica, & Tavis Sage - No Hoodie (Nothin' To Lose) (Remix)
Directed by Sean Wehrli & Mayukh Goswami
Written and performed by Dave East, Jay Electronica, & Tavis Sage
Produced by Mike Kuz
Official Selection SXSW 2022
A man who pushed away or was alienated from everyone he knew until confronted with the last person in his life that mattered. This video features 3 rap artists who support the homeless alongside a non-profit called Hoodies for the Homeless.
Hoodies for the Homeless is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and cultural movement using music, fashion, and art to bring awareness to the issues of homelessness, and inspiring community participation through the collection of hoodies at live music events.
