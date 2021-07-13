NoLimit Kyro Posts Subliminal Diss To KTS Dre, Who Got Shot 64 Times... 2 People Who Bullied Them At McDonalds Are Now Dead! (Last Live W/ The Ops)
Streets never sleep in Chicago.
8 Years ago, KTS Dre & his brother KT Von tried to bully NoLimit Kyro & other members inside a Mcdonald's... Fans are claiming Karma after KTS Dre was shot 64 times as he walked out of a county jail. The hitmen also allegedly shot his mother & sister. NoLimit Kyro took to his IG to post an alleged shot at KTS Dre's passing
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS