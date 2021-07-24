All Bad: Cocaine Disguised As Cake Leads To The Arrest Of 2 People!
A man and woman were arrested in Maine following the discovery of cocaine disguised as a cake in their vehicle. Agents stopped a vehicle along I-295 as it entered Gardiner. A drug-sniffing K9 alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, inside the trunk, they found four pounds of cocaine and about $1,900 in cash, the cocaine found in the vehicle was pressed into a block and wrapped in cake packaging. Posted by Persist
