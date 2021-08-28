Supercut Of The Craziest Moments On The Road Caught On A TeslaCam!

Tesla Model 3 driving on Autopilot finds itself next to a Multiple-vehicle accident, BMW crash, drifting donuts, Florida gators and much more in this weeks episode of Teslacam stories.



Teslacam Stories is a series of Tesla owners real experiences told by the Tesla Dashcam and Sentry Mode videos. All incidents are recorded from Tesla vehicles and submitted to this channel by other Tesla enthusiast. I contact each person who send me their videos to talk with them and learn more about their story and to follow up what happened after what we see on their video. Voice over and captions are added to describe what happened, and why. I believe that this additional information regarding the incident gives the videos a newsworthy value.



From the footage and additional information, a viewer can learn the consequences of bad driving and can educate his/her self with better driving safety. This process also gives the videos a great educational value. It is my desire to add my own unique and creative value in a transformative way to ensure you enjoy and learn from the videos being presented. Posted By Ghost