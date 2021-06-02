Krimelife Ca$$ Feat. ABG Neal - A Boogie
New York rapper Krimelife Ca$$ consistent output has not been derailed by incarceration. Following last September's NightmARe In The Trap EP with producer AR(A$AP Rocky, Bryson Tiller, & Lil GotIt), Ca$$ releases a new single, "A Boogie," with frequent partner-in-rhyme ABG Neal. In the "A Boogie" video, local celebrity/rapper Lil Agz stands-in for Ca$$ as Neal and him put in work on the block. More music from Krimelife Ca$$ is on the way, including a joint mixtape with ABG Neal.
