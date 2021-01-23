Scrooge - Always Us [Gwap Entertainment Submitted]
Staten Island, Ny native Scrooge representing Stapleton gives you “Always us” with a witty Ny original sound. Like it, Love it, Share it!!!!
Instagram: Yung_mr_scrooge
https://instagram.com/yung_mr_scrooge?igshid=1om8858tp6goc
FaceBook
https://www.facebook.com/GorgeousGangstaBillz
Billy Johnson LP available on all platforms
iTunes
https://music.apple.com/us/album/billy-johnson/1531065167
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/album/5PY9DEcIawFzlPXV5Crx6K?si=2yHzkdJ3TCGmjrmCDaRCdg
For all business inquires please contact via Social media or email:[email protected]
