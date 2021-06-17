BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN [Exclusive Worldstar Podcast]
Big U breaks down the true meaning of what it is to CHECC'N touching on topics never discussed before.
Fresh off of Executive Producing the critically acclaimed FX docuseries, Hip Hop Uncovered, Big U has partnered with Worldstar HipHop to bring you Checc'n In, a premium podcast. Big U will be checc'n in with some of your favorite musicians, athletes, influencers, activists, political figures and more. Their conversations will be raw, honest and completely unfiltered.
Executive Produced by Eugene âBig U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP Riley and Oby Okoye.
Follow @checcnin for episodes and talent to come
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS