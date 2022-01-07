Outta Pocket: Announcer Glenn Consor Getting Heat For Innapropriate Remarks On Kevin Porter Jr.’s Father DUring Wizards vs Rockets Game!

Fans feel the commentator’s remarks was insensitive because Porter Jr.’s father, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a 14-year old girl in 1993. Porter Sr. ended up being sentenced to four years and six months in jail.
Posted by Joe

