Sheesh: Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Bloodied & Loses 2 Teeth After Passenger Attacks Her!

BROKEN? 32,798 views

A flight from Sacramento to San Diego had just landed when a flight attendant got into an argument with some passengers over masks. The flight attendant walked away, then returned a few minutes later, and thatâs when the argument turned violent. The flight attendant lost 2 teeth via the attack. Posted By Persist

