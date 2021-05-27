Sheesh: Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Bloodied & Loses 2 Teeth After Passenger Attacks Her!
A flight from Sacramento to San Diego had just landed when a flight attendant got into an argument with some passengers over masks. The flight attendant walked away, then returned a few minutes later, and thatâs when the argument turned violent. The flight attendant lost 2 teeth via the attack. Posted By Persist
