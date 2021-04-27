Daniel Cormier Open To Fight Jake Paul In MMA! "I’m Going To Rip His Face Apart"
Daniel Cormier says if the YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul wants a fight, they can meet in the Octagon for an MMA bout. "If Jake really wants to test his luck" DC says he's down to teach him a lesson in the Octagon. Cormier says he won't let Paul use his name as a "springboard" ... and will continue to defend his legacy -- even if it means beating the hell out of an internet superstar. Posted By Persist
