Whoa: DHL Cargo Jet Splits In Half After Skidding Off Runway During An Emergency Landing At Costa Rica Airport!
A Boeing 757-200 cargo aircraft operated by DHL has made a dramatic emergency landing at Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaria international airport, skidded off the runway and broke in two, losing its tail. DHL, part of Deutsche Post AG, said the crew was unharmed and that one member was undergoing a medical review as a precaution. The aircraft was bound for Guatemala when it apparently had a failure in the hydraulic system, said Luis Miranda Munoz, deputy director of Costa Rica’s civil aviation authority. The issue prompted the pilot to request an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, he said. Posted by JR
