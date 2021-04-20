Well Damn: Louisville Police Officer Punches Protester During Arrest!

BROKEN? 10,584 views

A Louisville police officer repeatedly punched a protester in the face while placing him under arrest Sunday, prompting an uproar among fellow protesters who've been demonstrating against police brutality. an officer is seen attempting to handcuff Garrett before he and another officer force the protester to the ground. The initial officer then punches Garrett in the face four times, breaking his glasses. Via Jamie Hendricks. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS