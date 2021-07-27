Say What? Kanye West Is Living Inside Atlanta's Stadium Until He Finishes "Donda" Album!

BROKEN? 17,083 views

After hosting an estimated 42,000 fans at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium Thursday for the official unveiling of his long-awaited 10th album "Donda," the rapper is still at the stadium working on his album. West has been living inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium since his listening party and plans to stay until he is finished with his album. Posted By Persist

