Meanwhile In Portland: Antifa & Proud Boys Get Into A Crazy Brawl!
Members of the Proud Boys on Sunday violently clashed with left-wing Antifa activists following separate demonstrations in Portland. The Proud Boys attended a planned gathering in the parking lot of an abandoned Kmart in Northeast Portland as roughly 300 counter protesters arrived at Tom McCall Waterfront Park to protest the Proud Boys gathering. Posted By Persist
