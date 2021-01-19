Flexin' On Social Media Strikes Again: Lesbian Flossed Her Luxurious Lifestyle Of Only Paying $400/Month For A Crib In Bali... Gets Deported Next Day!
Social Media once again getting people in trouble after flexin'
She flexed her luxurious lifestyle of living in a 3rd world country, Bali... paying 400 a month for a nice home while also allegedly being there illegally. She’s been living in Bali for over a year but her visa would have only been good for a few months.. She went viral after locals were upset about her flossing on social media due to COVID-19 and not paying taxes... Next day government deported her for breaking rules
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS