New York Governor Signs Bill Legalizing Recreational Marijuana For Adults 21 & Older!
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed a bill allowing recreational marijuana use by adults 21 and older after the state Senate and Assembly voted to approve the legislation. Senate Bill S854A passed the Senate, with 40 voting in favor and 23 against. It then went to the Assembly, which approved it with 100 votes in favor and 49 votes against it during a late-night session Tuesday. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS