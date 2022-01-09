The Future Looking Wild: Engineered Arts’ Humanoid Robot Gets Interviewed At CES!

UK-based robotics company Engineered Arts made a huge splash last month with a teaser video of its humanoid robot, with many eerily uncanny expressions. Engineered Arts took its robot called Ameca to this year’s CES convention in Las Vegas, and had it interact with people. Footage Via Rich DeMuro. Posted By Persist

