Thoughts? Smart Guns That Could Only Be Fired By Owners Expected To Hit Stores This Year!
Personalized smart guns, which can be fired only by verified users, may become available to Americans after more than two decades of questions about reliability and concerns about potential government regulation. This kind of gun has been promised for years and it has the potential for a big industry shakeup, particularly in the states with tighter gun laws that might only support smart guns. “A firearm is a tool, but if it what falls in the wrong hands, they’re gonna be deadly tragic consequences,” said Tom Holland, the founder and president of SmartGunz LLC. Posted By PSmooth
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS