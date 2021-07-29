Florida Rapper, Money Mitch, Takes His Own Life Before Being Captured After Shootout With Police! (Suspect For Revenge Over His Brother's Death)
"Rapper Money Mitch died on Friday, July 23 from a self-inflicted gunshot after a shootout with Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies.
Authorities did not initially identify Money Mitch (born Marcus Pettis) — who was 23 at the time of his death — as the deceased, but later confirmed it to the Sun-Sentinel and the CW 34.
Pettis was under surveillance in connection to a murder investigation when officials executed a traffic stop around 4 p.m. as he was in an Uber by Evergreen Drive and 9th Street, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Frank DeMario said in a press conference.
"About 10 minutes to four our tactical unit was surveilling a suspect for murder. They also have probable cause on him for drugs," DeMario explained." - People.com
