Yung Cinco Feat. Mozzy - Hang Wit Us [WSHH Heatseekers Submitted]

2 Of Sacramento Hottest Artist Link Up N.O.R Artist Yung Cinco And Mozzy Drops Visual To Hang Wit Us

From Yung Cinco Album Brick By Brick Visual Shot By Shimo Media

Follow Yung Cinco On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cinco_916/

Follow N.O.R On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/northernorganizedrecordz/

Stream Album Now On Apple Music https://music.apple.com/us/album/brick-by-brick/1553350439

Stream On Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/5kVq3mdla3tlyH625D1Bws?si=rbBg2mQYQTS_JCBUeTDYoA

