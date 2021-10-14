DMV Montgomery County High School Cypher - Vaxxed Up [DrewStar Productions Submitted]
Montgomery County High School Cypher - Vaxxed Up (Prod. @DrewStar1100)
S/o 2 the students from Montgomery County Blair, Blake, Magruder, BCC, Northwest, and Gaithersburg High School that joined our summer program session 1 & 2 that killed this track. ( @Bglotto @jamesisgirhaf @w1se_official @musicbyspirit @d.t._dolva @czuhhhh @ceaser_240 )
Prod by: @Drewstar1100
Shot by: @_dsproductions
Email us to join our next High School Cypher in Moco, PG, & Dc at [email protected] & check out our music links below Music Link
( https://open.spotify.com/album/1D6wGc... ) ( https://youtu.be/mkTjUGE9XSo )
Session 1 Music Video ( https://youtu.be/7p56DLENeg8 )
Follow us @HighSchoolCypher @Drewstar1100
@DrewStar_inc @collaborationcouncil @McpsMD
@Mocorecreation
