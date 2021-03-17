Crazy: Man Sentenced 16 Years To Life For Stabbing His Wife, Hiding Her Body In A Freezer For 2 Years Then Dumping It In The San Diego Bay!
A former Navy sailor was sentenced this week to 16 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing his wife, hiding her body in a freezer for two years and then dumping it in San Diego Bay shortly before he moved out of town. On Friday, Superior Court Judge Albert Harutunian III, who presided over the trial, handed down the sentence. Posted By Persist
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS