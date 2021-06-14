Somebody Messed Up: $1.2 Million Worth Of Cocaine Washes Ashore At Florida Space Force Base!
Dozens of cocaine packages, worth $1.2m in total, washed ashore on a beach at Cape Canaveral on Florida's eastern coast. Homeland Security Special Agent David Castro said drug traffickers operating out at sea often transport drug shipments in bales, adding that the bales are sometimes destroyed during the journey. This leads to bricks containing drugs being lost in the water and eventually being washed ashore on the American coastline. Posted By Persist
