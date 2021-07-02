Ohio Police Chief Resigns After Placing A KKK Sign On Black Officer's Desk!

"Police Chief Anthony Campo resigned Tuesday following an incident in which he left a “Ku Klux Klan” sign on a Black officer’s desk, Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring said. The incident in question, which happened Friday, was captured on surveillance video inside the department’s booking area. Campo, who has been with the department for 33 years and served as chief for eight, is seen in the video walking into a room with a piece of paper in his hand that says, “Ku Klux Klan.” He walks to a desk and places the note on a yellow jacket laid out to resemble the infamous hood and robe synonymous with the American hate group. He walks out of the room to wait for the officer, an unidentified Black man, to come into the room. The officer, who started working for the department nine months ago, walks in and sees the message. It is unclear what the officer and Campo say to one another as the video has no audio. Other people come into the frame and chat with the officer." - Cleveland News Posted by Thrillz