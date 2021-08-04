2 Bears Take Swipes At Each Other In A Spicy Territorial Battle Out In Finland!

"Our film crew called Samulin Matkassa, consisting of Samuli Kiiveri, Olli Pietilä and Tuomas Manninen, was in a bear hide the 1st of July 2021 in Kuhmo, Finland.



After 45 minutes the bears started to appear, a total of four bears arrived within the 5 hours we were there. We would have been happy to have seen a glimpse of a single bear, but oh boy did our expectations get exceeded massively. Two of the bears were pretty much the same size and they started to roar very loudly to each other and moments later they engaged in a fierce brawl within 10 meters (30 feet) from us. According to experts, they wouldn't fight so brutally over food only. It is about the dominance of the area because females prefer stronger males. Locals say that there has only been one fight of a similar magnitude in that area during the last 14 years.



The whole scene, starting with the extremely loud roars followed up by a big fight, was an experience that left the whole film crew speechless and even confused for a while. Truly a once in a lifetime experience.