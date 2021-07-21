Champions: Fans In Milwaukee Celebrate As The Bucks Win 1st NBA Title Since 1971 With 105-98 Victory Over The Phoenix Suns!
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, 105-98, to win their first title since they had Kareem-Abdul Jabbar a half-century ago and complete Giannis Antetokounmpo’s extraordinary ascent from selling trinkets on the streets of Athens to the summit of basketball. Posted By Persist
