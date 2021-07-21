Champions: Fans In Milwaukee Celebrate As The Bucks Win 1st NBA Title Since 1971 With 105-98 Victory Over The Phoenix Suns!

BROKEN? 11,170 views

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, 105-98, to win their first title since they had Kareem-Abdul Jabbar a half-century ago and complete Giannis Antetokounmpo’s extraordinary ascent from selling trinkets on the streets of Athens to the summit of basketball. Posted By Persist

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS