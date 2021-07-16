R.I.P. Biz Markie: Rapper Dies At The Age Of 57!
Biz Markie, the pioneering rapper, producer, and beatboxer whose jovial goofiness and innovative samples made him a singular presence in hip-hop, died Friday at the age of 57. the rapper had struggled in recent years with health issues related to his decade-long battle with Type 2 diabetes. In April 2020, he was hospitalized due to complications related to the disease, and later that year suffered a stroke after going into a diabetic coma. R.I.P.
