Court Cam: Man Attempts To Take Plea Deal During Zoom Court Hearing & Tells The Judge He Just Smoked Some Marijuana!
Luis Angel Lopez was heading to jail and he was nervous. His attorney tried to reassure him and demanded he follow through and turn himself in to the jail officials by 5 p.m.. The judgde asks Luis "Are you under the influence of any drugs or alcohol that would prevent you from understanding today’s proceedings?" He responded, "I mean I smoked a little marijuana, but I understand the proceeding.". Posted By Persist
