Can't Catch A Break.. Joe Budden Is Now Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment By His Former Employee Olivia Dope! "I Can’t Be Silenced"
All eyes have been on Joe Budden as of late, and now more shade is being thrown his way. A former employee of Joe Budden Network is speaking out against him. Olivia Dope, who was a co-host on See, The Thing Is podcast until this past February, explained why she left after three months with the network.
