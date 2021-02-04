Louisiana Cop Who Killed Himself Left Haunting Video On Racism In Policing!
Louisiana sheriff’s deputy Clyde Kerr III took his own life on Monday outside of his workplace at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to reports, Kerr left a series of videos on social media in which he talked directly to the camera about several topics, including police brutality against Blacks, the mental health needs of officers, as well as issues like existing division in American society and how children are affected by exposure to violence and other traumatizing influences. Posted By Ghost
