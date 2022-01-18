Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight (Disney+ Trailer)
Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for its Disney Plus series “Moon Knight”. In “Moon Knight,” premiering on March 30, Oscar Isaac plays Marc Spector, an ex-soldier with a profound case of dissociative identity disorder that manifests as fully distinct individuals. He becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, which only further exacerbates Marc’s anxiety over his mental illness. Posted By Persist
