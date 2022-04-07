Crucial Camo Gang - Time Fly [Camo Gang Ent. Submitted]
#Yuuurp #Mama3rdChild
Camo Gang Ent. Presents "Time Fly"
Time waits for no man word to the watches on your wrists. I know your hurting all wounds heal in due time. Gazing at the sky I swear I saw a clock fly by. the clock grew wings. It's phunny how time fly! Time is money, but money can never by time!
Stream "First Class Kush Flight Muzik Side B" Now :
https://lnk.to/fckushflightb
Follow Crucial Camo Gang
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/crucialcamogang
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/crucialcamo
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/crucialcamo
Directed By: VideoShoot Shawty
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS