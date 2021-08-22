California Cops Caught Lying About Knocking Out An Innocent Black Woman... As Her Father & Kids Watch!

"The Solano County Sheriff’s Office and the county are being sued by a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious during her arrest and held in jail overnight without being charged.
It happened while Nakia Porter was on a trip with her father and children about a year ago.
She said they were on their way home to the Sacramento area when they pulled over in Dixon to so they could switch drivers." - KRON5 News
