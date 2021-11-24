OT GENASIS And Big U Full Interview Episode 5 [BIG U x WSHH CHECC'N-IN]

BIG U x WSHH Presents: CHECC'N-IN (Exclusive Worldstar Podcast)

O.T. GENASIS discusses Growing up in Long Beach, Going to jail at early age, signing to 50 cent and Busta Rhymes, Keisha Cole beef starting over son having Autism, beating Mike Tyson in a street fight and more

Executive Produced by Eugene “Big U '' Henley @bigu1, Doe Henderson @dynastydoe, Danny @Dany2times Cotton, KP Riley

