Memphis Woman Opens Fire On Burger King Employees For Making Her Wait For Her Food!
"MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released photos of a woman who reportedly became so upset about the wait time at a southeast Memphis restaurant that she opened fire on employees.
On Tuesday, March 30, officers were called to the Burger King in the 5300 block of Winchester Road after a reported shooting. Employees stated that a customer became upset about the wait for food and started a verbal altercation while standing in the drive-through." - WREG News
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS