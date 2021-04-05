Memphis Woman Opens Fire On Burger King Employees For Making Her Wait For Her Food!

BROKEN? 28,649 views

"MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released photos of a woman who reportedly became so upset about the wait time at a southeast Memphis restaurant that she opened fire on employees. On Tuesday, March 30, officers were called to the Burger King in the 5300 block of Winchester Road after a reported shooting. Employees stated that a customer became upset about the wait for food and started a verbal altercation while standing in the drive-through." - WREG News
Posted by Thrillz

SHOW MORESHOW LESS

Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.

Report this video!

NEVERMIND, TAKE ME BACK

Thanks! Your cooperation in making Worldstar a better site is always appreciated.

Our team will now look into fixing this error.

Embedding Options (Click to copy)


CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS