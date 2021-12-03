Just Horrible: Bronx, NY Goons Knock Elderly Man Out With Brick Then Rip His Pants Off To Steal His Phone And Wallet!

The NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a robbery in the Bronx on Saturday.



Police said a 53-year-old man was struck in the back of the head with a brick just after 2 p.m. inside 770 E. 165th St., in the Morrisania section of the borough.



The victim was knocked out, police said, adding a second suspect kicked him in the face before they both stole his wallet and cellphone. The suspects were last seen entering 765 E. 165th St. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.



Police said one of the suspects is a male in his 20s, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white sneakers and carrying a blue backpack.



The other suspect is also a male in his 20s, wearing a black and white hoodie, grey sweatpants, black sneakers, and carrying a black and green backpack. Posted by JR