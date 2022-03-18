1st Transgender Athlete To Win NCAA Women's Swimming Division Championship.. Went From Being Ranked #462 In Men's To #1 In Women's!
"Thomas, who is a transgender woman, touched the wall in 4 minutes, 33.24 seconds in the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday night to become the first known transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship in any sport.Thomas finished 1.75 seconds ahead of second-place Emma Weyant, who attends Virginia. Thomas' time was a season best and a little more than 9 seconds off of Katie Ledecky's 4:24.06 record.
The race began with the crowd cheering for each of the swimmers, but fans were noticeably quiet for Thomas' introduction. Save Women's Sports founder Beth Stelzer draped a vinyl banner with the organization's phrase over the railing." - ESPN
Posted by Thrillz
Please click the “Report” button below if the video on this page is not working properly.
CLICK TO POST AND SEE COMMENTS