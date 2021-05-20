Meanwhile In Florida: 5 Juvenile Suspects Arrested After Police Chase Ends In Rollover Crash!
Multiple suspects were in custody after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 95 in Broward County ended in a rollover crash. Aerial footage showed the SUV speeding in and out of traffic as it was being pursued by an FHP trooper. The SUV eventually lost control clipping two cars, then flipping over. Posted By Persist
