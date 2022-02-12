Israel Adesanya Defends Joe Rogan At UFC 271 Presser! "You Know What They’re Trying To Do"
Joe Rogan will return to the broadcast booth for the first time at UFC 271 on Saturday night after he’s been at the center of a number of controversies. Israel Adesanya came to Rogan’s defense during the presser. “You know what they’re trying to do,” said the UFC middleweight champ, who on Saturday defends his title in a rematch against Robert Whittaker. Posted By Persist
